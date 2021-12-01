Tecno Camon 18T With 5,000mah Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Tecno has unveiled its entry-level smartphone named Tecno Camon 18T in Pakistan. It comes with Helio G85, triple cameras, and a big battery to the table.

Price

The Techno Camon 18T PKR 28,999 (~Rs 12,359) and is offered in Iris Purple, Dusk Grey, and Ceramic White colours. There is no word on whether the smartphone will be available in international markets.

Tecno Camon 18T Specifications And Features

Talking about the specification of the Tecno Camon 18T, it comes with a center-aligned punch-hole display with a 6.8-inch screen and an FHD+ resolution. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. The back panel houses a rectangular camera module.

In terms of optics, Tecno Camon 18T sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth-sensing unit. On the front, there is a 48MP selfie camera. This high-resolution selfie camera can be dubbed as the USP of this new smartphone from Tecno.

Additionally, the Tecno Camon 18T is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs on HiOS based on Android 11 out of the box.