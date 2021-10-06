Tecno Camon 18 Series Launched With Triple Rear Cameras: Check Specs

New Delhi: Tecno has launched the Camon series on Wednesday. It includes Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 18P. Both the smartphones come with a 20.5:9 display and three rear cameras. Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 18P also both come with a punch-hole screen design and offer 128GB of onboard storage. Read on to know more about the smartphone:

Tecno Camon 18, Camon 18P availability

The brand new Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 18P each are available in Ceramic White, Nightfall Grey, and Iris Crimson colors and are currently listed in Nigeria. Pricing main points of the telephones are yet to be revealed.

Tecno Camon 18 specs

Tecno Camon 18 runs on Android 11 with HIOS Eight on best. It includes a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) show with a 90Hz refresh price and 20.5:nine side ratio. Underneath the hood, the telephone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There’s a triple rear digital camera setup that homes a 48-megapixel number one sensor, together with a 2-megapixel intensity sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The digital camera setup is paired with a twin LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, Tecno Camon 18 comes with a 16-megapixel digital camera on the entrance with twin LED flash.

Tecno Camon 18 comes with 128GB of the onboard garage. Connectivity choices come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB port. Sensors onboard come with an accelerometer, ambient gentle sensor, and proximity sensor. There could also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The telephone packs a 5,000mAh battery that helps 18W speedy charging. But even so, it measures 168.86×76.67×8.77mm.

Tecno Camon 18P specs

Tecno Camon 18P runs HiOS 8, in line with Android 11. It includes a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) full-HD+ show with as much as 120Hz refresh price and a 20.5:nine side ratio. The telephone is powered via an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear digital camera setup that features a 48-megapixel number one sensor, together with a 2-megapixel intensity sensor, and a 13-megapixel portrait shooter. The digital camera setup is paired with a quad-LED flash. Tecno Camon 18P comes with a 13-megapixel portrait shooter on the again. For selfies, Tecno Camon 18P features a 16-megapixel digital camera on the entrance with twin LED flash.

The brand new Tecno Camon 18P carries 128GB of an interior garage. Connectivity choices come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB port. Sensors onboard come with an accelerometer, ambient gentle sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The telephone additionally features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has equipped a 5,000mAh battery that helps 33W speedy charging. Finally, Tecno Camon 18P has similar dimensions of 168.86×76.67×8.77mm that you just get with Tecno Camon 18.