Technology Business Incubator Established In Fakir Mohan University

Bhubaneswar/Balasore: A Technology Business Incubator was established in Fakir Mohan University at Balasore, in presence of Union Minister Pratap Sarangi and Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Vice Chancellor, F.M University.

While addressing the faculty members, students and staff of F.M University, Hon’ble Minister urged the students to stand on their own feet and to work towards the development of the country. While lauding the University, the minister said, “I am happy that F.M University is the first among the state funded university in the state to establish a Technology Business Incubator and his ministry will help in all possible manner to the newly established TBI.” He said MSME can play a major role in boosting the employment potential of the country. He urged the students to rediscover their hidden talent and use this for not only their personal career development but also for development of the society. He also said Odisha has a lot of scope in the field of fishery and animal husbandry, where value addition and innovation can be made to create more employment. Thus, TBI would play a major role in this direction.

Professor Sahoo, the V.C of F.M University while addressing the gathering said that establishment of a Technology Business Incubator was long over-due but I am happy that finally it happened. This will help the students and youth in building entrepreneurship, incubating new innovations and nurturing big ideas. Balasore having a strong industrial background and having locational advantage of being close to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, this TBI can work wonders in terms of economic boost. Since Bhubaneswar has already become an Information Technology City, now Balasore can also become a Business hub and Technology hub.

Professor Sahoo said, our students will visit different industries and innovative hubs in the country and then will be guided at the TBI. A Section -8 Company will be formed to facilitate and procure funding from public and private sectors.

On this occasion, the Minister and Vice Chancellor dedicated Krishna Residential Complex in the name of river Krishna inside the campus, which will go a long way in respecting our rivers and help towards water conservation.