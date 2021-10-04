Techno Launches Camon 18 Series With Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera: Details Here

New Delhi: Techno has launched its latest Camon 18 Series after the launch of the Tecno Phantom X. The series includes two other devices. It features a triple rear camera setup alongside Gimbal Stabilisation support as well. We can also see a 120Hz fast refresh rate display alongside a bunch of other features. Let us take a quick look at the newly launched smartphone’s complete specifications list.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier Price

Price Techno Camon 18 Premier Not available on the Official site At the time of writing. But it’s already breaking the cover, so its new techno Smartphones will soon be available for purchase in Nigeria and will be available in Polar Night and Vast Sky color options. Global availability has not yet been announced.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier Specification

Talking about the specification, it features dual SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 18 Premier runs Android 11Based on HiOS 8.0. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 550 knits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it gets recently Release Paired with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a gimbal-stabilized 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope zoom lens that supports 60x hyper zoom. doing. In addition, there is a moon probe feature that captures images of the moon using the Galileo algorithm. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with dual LED flashes.

Connection options for the Tecno Camon 18 Premier include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side. The handset is powered by a 4,750mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Tecno claims that smartphones can be charged up to 64% within 30 minutes. The back panel of the smartphone has AGC glass and the size is 163.8×75.85×8.15mm.