The toy train in Nandankanan Zoological Park on Sunday stopped midway after developing a technical snag.

This afternoon at approximately 2:30 PM, the toy train at Nandankanan Zoological Park experienced a breakdown midway through its route. A total of 57 visitors were on board at the time.

NZP informed that all visitors were safely transported back to the starting point using alternate vehicles. There were no injuries or safety concerns.

“As a gesture of goodwill, the ticket charges for all visitors have been refunded. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and are taking steps to address the issue promptly. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the NZP officials said.