Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s scheduled visit to Mayurbhanj was abruptly cancelled today after his helicopter developed a technical snag. The incident occurred as the CM was preparing to depart from Keonjhar, where he had been on a three-day tour marking the 100 days of the BJP government in Odisha.

The helicopter, which was set to transport CM Majhi to Mayurbhanj for a series of public engagements, encountered mechanical issues shortly before takeoff. As a result, the Chief Minister had to cancel his visit and is now traveling by road to Bhubaneswar.

“Safety is our utmost priority. We regret the inconvenience caused to the people of Mayurbhanj and will reschedule the visit at the earliest opportunity,” the statement read