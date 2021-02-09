Technical & professional institutions to reopen in Odisha tomorrow, classes from Feb 17

Bhubaneswar: All the technical and professional institutions across Odisha will reopen from February 10 and the classes will commence from February 17 with strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols.

The Skill Development and Technical Education Department have issued a notification in this regards.

According to the notification, all ITIs, polytechnic colleges, engineering colleges and other professional institutions will resume their operations from tomorrow.

All the technical and professional institutions were closed in Odisha due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the situation gradually falling back to normal, the state government has started opening the educational institutions in a phased manner.