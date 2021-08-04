Technical Institutions To Reopen In Odisha From August 9

Bhubaneswar: All technical institutions in Odisha will reopen from August 9 for final year students, informed the State Skill Development Department today.

Besides, hostels will reopen for the students, the department further informed.

The department has also reportedly ordered to open the hostels while strictly adhering to the Covid guidelines to ensure safety of students.

Notably, the State government allowed reopening of schools for Class 10 and 12 students.