Technical Institutes In Odisha To Reopen On Sept 6; SOP Issued

Bhubaneswar: The State Skill Development and Technical Education Department on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) for reopening all technical and professional institutions across Odisha from September 6.

The Department informed that the standard operating procedures (SOP) for all ITI, polytechnic, engineering colleges, and other professional institutions will be strictly followed during the classroom teaching.

The department has further informed that the physical classroom teaching for all students of PG/UG/Diploma/M programmes, except final year students who are already attending physical classes, may commence from 06.09.2021 after all precautionary measures such as complete sanitization and disinfection of classrooms, laboratories, hostels, etc. are taken as per the COVID guideline.

Here’s the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Conduct of Physical Classroom Teaching:

1. Physical classes shall be held in regular manner to cover all chapters of the syllabus irrespective of coverage of some chapters by online mode.

2. Whenever possible, the physical classroom teaching shall be recorded and shared with absentee students.

3. Following Covid-19 Prevention Protocols shall be followed

a. Teachers/Staff/Students residing in active containment zone shall not come to Universities/Colleges.

b. Face Mask/ Face Cover shall be mandatory.

c. Frequent Hand Wash/ Hand sanitization shall be ensured.

d. Social Distancing (6 ft. distance) shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories, etc. If needed, crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended.

e. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

f. Respiratory etiquettes shall be strictly followed. (i.e. Covering one’s mouth and nose by handkerchief while coughing/sneezing)

g. Self-monitoring of health and reporting of illness should be encouraged.

4. Hostels shall be opened from 05.09.2021. All possible Covid-19 prevention protocols shall be followed in hostels.

5. In addition to the commencement of physical classroom teaching for all UG/PG courses, teaching and research activities shall also commence in physical mode w.e.f 06.09.2021