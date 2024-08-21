TechM veteran Jagdish Mitra launches AI-led SaaS platform Humanize

New Delhi: Jagdish Mitra, the former head of Tech Mahindra India’s business, launched the generative AI IP-powered SaaS startup Humanize on August 21, four months after leaving the IT services firm.

Humanize is a SaaS enterprise that combines generative AI with low code/no code (LCNC) technology to shorten the development time and market launch for customer solutions.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Mitra, now founder and CEO of Humanize, stated, “A major issue for businesses is the lack of structured and organized data to fully leverage AI. That’s where Humanize steps in. We’re developing our GenAI toolkit to expedite the deployment of our SaaS platform by 15 – 25 per cent.”

“Humanize is revolutionizing the SaaS technology by integrating our AI layer, thereby reducing the time to market,” he added.

Mitra’s venture follows the AI initiative AionOS by CP Gurnani, former CEO of Tech Mahindra, in collaboration with Rahul Bhatia, founder of InterGlobe which operates IndiGo Airlines.

Humanize’s product is currently under development and is expected to be market-ready within the next five to six months.

The startup is targeting India and the US markets initially, focusing on global capability centres (GCCs) among enterprises.

Mitra also has plans to eventually expand into markets such as Southeast Asia, Germany, the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. Humanize will concentrate on enhancing customer experience, supply chain, and sustainability.