Techie’s Suicide Case: Post-Mortem Report To Be Out Today

Bhubaneswar: The post-mortem report of techie Sweta Utkal Kumari, who was found hanging at her rented house in Bhubaneswar will be out today.

However, the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by Sweta is yet to be ascertained, her family members have blamed her alleged boyfriend Soumyajeet Mohapatra for her death.

Worth mentioning that Sweta was found hanging inside her apartment in Sailashree Vihar here. Police had reportedly seized a diary from the house, in which it has been mentioned that she was in a relationship with Soumyajit.