Teaser Poster for Second Single from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Out Now! Song Announcement Tomorrow

Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled and Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer hugely-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has brought a hurricane after the makers launched a smashing teaser and the sensational chartbuster song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’. Ever since the song’s release, it has been trending on social media and a complete dominance of the film can be seen everywhere. It’s been three weeks since the makers dropped the first song and following its release, the audiences were waiting for the second song to be unveiled.

Taking everyone’s excitement to peak, the makers made a special announcement stating the unveiling of the second song tomorrow from the Allu Arjun starrer.

The makers have dropped a teaser poster from the second song. As seen in the poster, it promises to be another catchy track on the likes of ‘Saami Saami’. The teaser poster introduces us to Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli.

Taking to social media. the makers captioned,

“After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami to mesmerize us all ❤️‍🔥

#Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM 💥💥

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024”

https://x.com/mythriofficial/status/1793154535038615963?s=46

Talking about the film, the craze for Allu Arjun, starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is reaching heights day by day. The intriguing look of Allu Arjun has caught a rage among the masses. The film promises a commercial potboiler.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.