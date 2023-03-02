Teaser out! Get ready to fall in love with Deewaane starring Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for a new song release of Deewaane from the recently released film ‘Selfiee’ where she will starring next to Emraan Hashmi.

After a long wait, Jacqueline served us with another enthralling number with her special appearance in the song Deewaane.

Jacqueline Fernandez stars along with Emraan Hashmi in the song Deewaane. Her tandem has always been loved and appreciated by the fans.

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Selfiee was released recently. This Raj Mehta directorial revolved around a famous actor and an RTO Inspector and was an official remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama, Driving Licence.