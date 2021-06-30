Serena Williams
Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon after first-round injury

London: Serena Williams walked out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury.

The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was facing unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 39-year-old American, who wore strapping on her right thigh from the start of the match, led 3-1 but slipped twice and it was immediately obvious she was in serious pain. Williams, who was trying to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 grand slam titles, had the trainer out and tried to play on. With the score at 3-3, she called it a day. “I’m so sad for Serena,” Sasnovich said. “She’s a great champion, This happens sometimes in tennis.”

