Team USA Wins Inaugural United Cup

Sydney: Team USA won the inaugural edition of the United Cup as they beat Italy 3-0 in the final on Sunday.

The first match of the final was between Jessica Pegula and Martina Trevisan, the highest-ranked female players from each country.

he opening set was tightly contested and both players exchanged a couple of breaks.

The World No. 3 dominated the second set and cruised to a 5-0 lead. While Trevisan showed some resistance as she won the next two games, Pegula was not to be denied and eventually went on to win the second set 6-2 to give Team USA a 1-0 lead.

Later, Tiafoe won the opening set 6-2 and looked on course for a win before a shoulder injury forced Musetti to retire.

The third match of the final was perhaps the most-awaited one as Taylor Fritz locked horns with Matteo Berrettini.

Fritz edged out Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6(6) to seal Team USA’s United Cup win.