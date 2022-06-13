Team India & South Africa Team Leave Bhubaneswar Ahead Of 3rd T20I

Bhubaneswar: After a high-octane clash at Barabati stadium in Cuttack, team India and South Africa team left Mayfair hotel in Bhubaneswar today and headed for the Bhubaneswar Airport.

Both the team will fly to Visakhapatnam for the 3rd T20 match that is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The third match of the 5-match series is scheduled for 7 pm on Tuesday at Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Commissionerate Police escorted the players with top security arrangements to the Airport. The cops were on high alert and kept strict vigil on any possible security breach while escorting the players to the airport.

Earlier in the 2nd T20I match yesterday, South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets by chasing an easy target of 149 runs.