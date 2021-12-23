Team India Hits The Nets In South Africa

Centurion: India head coach Rahul Dravid wants his players to put in ‘quality practice’ and show ‘good intensity’ in the practice sessions ahead of their three-match Test series against South Africa.

“The next three days are going to be extremely important in terms of our preparations and getting ourselves ready for the first Test,” Dravid said in a video posted by bcci.tv.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour said conditions were pretty difficult for batters.

“Today was a centre wicket practice session. It was a fresh wicket with overcast conditions, pretty challenging for the batters. So extremely happy with the way they went about it,” Rathour said.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey wanted the players to make the most of the difficult situation.

“You have to be prepared for such conditions. Yes, we thought it would be sunny when we walked out here. Overcast conditions are always challenging from the bowlers’ perspective as well to hit the right areas. You will get these kinds of conditions in a Test match, and you should be able to exploit them,” said Mhambrey.

Speedster Ishant Sharma heaped praise on his fellow pacemen, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

“It was damp initially, moving a bit. I think Jassi and Shami bowled pretty well. They played pretty well. They know what kind of bowlers they will face and how the conditions will be,” he said.