Team BMC works in action mode to end waterlogging woes in city

Bhubaneswar: With a heavy rainfall of 113.2 mm within 24 hours spanning between 8.30 am yesterday and 8.30 am today_ recorded by the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD)_ the city’s waterlogging issues in the low-lying and vulnerable pockets were addressed instantly by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) with timely action and dewatering by engaging pumps pre-positioned earlier, in coordination with Odisha Fire Service.

While the BMC and Odisha Fire Service jointly deployed 18 pumps across the city, major places like New Forest Park Colony, Sriram City near GGP Colony, Mallick Complex Jagamara, Malianta Tank Lane Laxmisagar saw dewatering by the pumps.

Similarly, drains were cleared and temporary diversion made near Maa Santoshi Temple at Chharichhak to Jagannath Ashram Road in Badagada and inside a private institute in Chandrasekharpur area. The drain encroachments by house owners blocking free flow of rainwater were removed by the engineering wing of BMC at Bomikhal area following strict instructions from the authorities.

Today BMC Commissioner Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh ordered to remove drain encroachments by house owners by constructing slabs and ramps over drains creating problem for the engineering teams to clean the blockage of water flowing underneath.

Today the BMC Engineering and Drainage teams took immediate steps by engaging excavators in removing blockage of water flow in Chakeisiani area, temporary transit station (TTS) Road near Mahavir Basti behind Sainik School and Johala area which remained waterlogged after the rain during morning hours.

Earlier on May 18 BMC has come out with a list of 27 vulnerable locations across the city with the engineer-in-charge of that location and the types of pump sets to be engaged, i.e. of Odisha Fire Service or hired ones by BMC.

The identified vulnerable points are: Ahalya Nagar, Haridaspur-Muslim Sahi, Rudrapur/Hansapal (Bhoisahi), Naharkanta (BhoiSahi), Nuapatna, Mangala Mandir, Gajapati Nagar, Mayfair Jyostna Apartment / Ghanashyam Apartment, Pabitra Guest House, Sriram City, GGP Colony, Basudeb Nagar, RasulgarhSabarSahi, BairagiNagar, Gayatri Nagar, Jharpada (Shanti Nagar), Nayapali (Behera Sahi/ Tarini Temple/ BhoiSahi), Laxmisagar (near Malianta Tank/ChampaPokhari), Paika Nagar, Gadhiakhala/AdeiKhala (Pandaba Nagar), Sab Industry back side lane, Sarada Matha Lane, Gouri Nagar, Gouri Garden, Panchasakha Nagar and Jagamohan Nagar (Green Park Area).