Team behind K-drama “Tomorrow” clarifies intentions after using BTS members V and Jungkook’s names on death list

Seoul: BTS ARMY has been left in a state of dismay and anger after a K-drama series ‘Tomorrow’ featured the real names and birthdays of BTS members V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook in the ‘registry of entering the dead’ list of a particular scene. Ever since this goof-up came into notice, BTS ARMY has been storming social media with posts against the K-drama.

The list read V’s real name Kim Tae Hyung alongside his birth date December 30, with a changed year. The list also had Jungkook’s date of birth under the name of Kim Yu Rim.

While this created a storm on the internet among fans, the production team of Tomorrow has responded to the controversy. Clarifying the scenes from the episode, Soompi quoted the makers saying, “(The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions (behind them).”

Tomorrow airs on the Korean channel MBC and Netflix on every Friday and Saturday. Adapted from the webtoon with the same name, the fantasy drama stars SF9’s lead singer Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk.