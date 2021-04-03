Teak Wood Worth Rs 50K Seized In Rayagada

Rayagada: Padampur forest range personnel on Saturday seized teak wood logs worth around Rs 50,000 near a temple at Khamapadara in Rayagada district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Damodar Mishra, conducted a raid and seized 13 wood logs lying near a temple at Khamapadara. However, the owner of the timber is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this connection.

Notably, Rameshwari Sahu, Tripathi Rath, and Santoshi Bagh of the forest department were present during the seizure.