Teak Wood Seized In Nuapada, Two Held

Nuapada: The Forest Department officials seized teak woods in Nuapada district and arrested two peddlers in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Krut Tandi and Nrut Tandi.

Based on intelligence, the officials under the leadership of Forest Ranger Sunil Mishra conducted a raid on the house of the smuggler in Pagarpani village and seized the teak wood worth over Rs. lakhs.

Forester Khage Majhi, Prem Tandi, Sasmita Bagh and Tejni Sabar were present at the time of raid.