Teachers Gherao BSE Office Alleging Irregularities In OTET

Cuttack: Hundreds of teachers on Thursday took to the street and staged protest in front of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office here alleging gross irregularities in evaluation of OTET (Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test) answer sheets.

They have demanded grace mark or reduction in cut off mark to pass the test.

Hundreds of teachers had been on dharna outside the board office for last three days. However, their demands fell to deaf ears of the authorities.

According to sources, the OTET was conducted by the Board on August 29, the results of which were announced on January 9.

In the results, more than 50 per cent candidates failed to clear the test. Moreover, they alleged, the board had agains announced the results on January 10 in which many of the teachers, who have passed the test, were seen failed.

On the other hand, the board authorities didn’t pay any heed to the demands of striking teachers.