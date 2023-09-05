Teacher’s Day Special: Vikrant Massey reveals the 5 most impactful teachers in his life

Vikrant Massey is one of the Best Actors India has, who has become synonymous to quality over the years for the audience who knows to always watch out for content involving this phenomenal actor. While his journey through various platforms of entertainment has been one to look upto, he is a totally self-made star but on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Vikrant reveals the people who have been part of his journey by teaching him things that have had most impact on him.

When asked about the 5 teachers in his life, who have had most impact on him, the Haseen Dillruba star lists down, “5 Teachers that have had an impact on me have to be:

1. D.N Singh Sir (My Hindi language professor) – Taught me the virtue of discipline. Always taught us that discipline is destiny.

2. Vidhu Vinod Chopra – To be fearless and honest. To back myself despite pressures and intimidation. To trust my inner voice. That I’m better than validation.

3. Rev. Anil Rego (School Principal -St Anthony High School) – To go beyond “just-enough”. To not be complacent. And also the first person to push me toward performing-arts. And here I am.

4. My Mother, Meena Massey – Taught me the irony of time. To be kind and gentle. No time ever remains the same. To persist and resist at the same time.

5. Rahul Dravid (Indian Cricketer) – Words wouldn’t be enough. He taught a whole generation the virtue of being steadfast like a “wall”. True aggression does not lie in words, but actions. A true stoic. My living example of Marcus Aurelius.”

One of the most humble and talented actors, Vikrant has always been very rooted and polite in his ways which is what makes him one of the cutest boy-next-doors but is exactly why its all the more surprising to see him in scarier, grungier roles like Love Hostel and Haseen Dillruba. He recently grabbed eyeballs with his special appearance in Made In Heaven 2, and then a completely unrecognisable Vikrant popped up on our screens with the teaser of ’12th Fail’ and the audience just cant seem to get enough of this consistently strong performer. His demographic reach is wide owing to his success across various platforms like TV, OTT series and films with his genres and roles ranging in works like Balika Vadhu to a Broken But Beautiful to Criminal Justice to Haseen Dillruba, Chhapaak and much more.

Apart from ’12th Fail’, up ahead Vikrant also has Sector 36 by Maddock which is expected to be a dark thriller and we cannot wait to see him dabbling through such various genres as he gets set to surprise us with his acts.