Teachers’ Day: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu, paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of the portrait of Dr Radhakrishnan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Teachers’ Day greetings to people engaged in the profession across the country and paid his tribute to the second President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishan.

“Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds,” PM Modi said.

I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,” he added.

