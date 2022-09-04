Teacher’s Day: PM Modi to interact with Teachers selected for National Awards 2022

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teacher’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on 5th September 2022 at 4:30 PM.

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process.