Ahmedabad: In a unique cross-cultural exchange, six international students from Taiwan, Morocco, Japan, Romania, and Kenya have joined hands with Karma Foundation to provide education to street children in Ahmedabad.

As part of the Foundation’s ‘Prayas’ initiative, these students are spending several weeks teaching basic subjects and conducting engaging activities, bringing knowledge to underprivileged children who lack access to formal education.

This initiative gains special significance around Teachers’ Day in India, highlighting the universal value of education and the need to empower children from all walks of life. Despite India’s literacy rate of 74.04% (2011 Census), significant disparities remain, with nearly 6 million children still out of school due to poverty, gender discrimination, and limited resources. The involvement of these international students underscores a global commitment to addressing these gaps.

Priyanshi Patel, Founder and Managing Trustee of Karma Foundation, said, “The participation of these international students reflects our mission to bridge educational disparities while fostering global understanding. Their dedication is already making a positive difference in the lives of the children we serve.”

The six students – Mako Miura (Japan), Yura Maetsubo (Japan), Akane Sumi (Japan), Su Ming Ming (Taiwan), Mirel Vasile (Romania), and Souhauib Benyassi (Morocco) – come from diverse backgrounds, each bringing unique expertise and enthusiasm.

One of the students, Mako Miura, said, “It has been deeply fulfilling to connect with children in Ahmedabad and witness their eagerness to learn. This experience has shown me the power of education to transform lives, and I am grateful to be part of their journey.”

Karma Foundation’s ‘Prayas’ initiative has already positively impacted thousands of people by ensuring access to necessities like food, shelter, education, and medical aid. The involvement of these international students adds a new dimension to the Foundation’s efforts to enhance the quality of life for those in need, particularly through education. As India celebrates Teachers’ Day, the ongoing commitment of these foreign students to teaching and supporting local children is a powerful reminder of the shared global responsibility to provide quality education for all.