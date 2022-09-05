Teachers Day 2022: Check Out Some Iconic Teacher Characters In Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood has always managed to create some compelling teacher characters on screen. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, we bring to you a roundup of Bollywood’s onscreen gurus.

Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na (2004) – Sparks flew and how when Shah Rukh Khan came face to face with his Chemistry teacher, Chandni.

Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) – Who can forget Ms. Briganza, the flirty and lovable teacher who has a sweet spot for the college principal?

Chitrangada Singh in Desi Boyz (2011) – Chitrangada played the quintessential sexy teacher who helps Akshay Kumar in Economics.

Boman Irani in 3 Idiots (2009)/ Munnabhai MBBS (2003) – In both these iconic blockbusters, Irani brings to life the characters of frustrated principal/dean- Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe and Dr JC Asthana – with spectacular ease that are strict and lovable all at the same time.

Amitabh Bachchan in Mohabbatein (2000) – Bachchan Sr. was disciplined and dignity personified in his role as Narayan Shankar, the headmaster of Gurukul.

Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par (2007) – In a movie that changed the way we looked at the education system of the country, Aamir Khan played the role of Ram Shankar Nikumbh – the encouraging art teacher to a dyslexic student.