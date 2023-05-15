Teacher Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl

Balasore: A teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl in the district.

Pronouncing the judgment, Balasore District Special POCSO Court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Basant Das (59) from Rampur, a resident of Rampur. In case of default, he would undergo two more years of imprisonment.

In 2019, the incident took place in Simulia police station area in the district. He had lured the victim by inviting her to home with chocolates

The police investigated the case based on complaint filed by the family of the victim and submitted the charge sheet with the evidence in the court.

Based on this, the special POCSO court judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar Rai has pronounced the teacher guilty.

On the other hand, the district legal services authority has been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family of the minor victim.