Teacher Killed In Road Mishap In Bolangir   

Bolangir: A school teacher was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Bolangir-Bhawanipatna Nh-26 in Bolangir district today.

The deceased was identified as Laba Behera from Bijaypur Tarasingha, a teacher at Bhaisa School.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Laba was en route to school when an unidentified vehicle ran over him at Lantha bridge in NH-26 killing him on the spot.

Following the mishap, irate locals staged road blockade at NH-26 demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

On intimation, police reached the spot and persuaded the locals. However, the protest is still on. Due to this, vehicular movement disrupted from both sides of the bridge.