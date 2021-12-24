Teacher Killed In Attack By Mentally-Ill Man In Rayagada

Rayagada: A teacher was killed after being attacked by a mentally-challenged man near Turaighat under Kashipur block of Rayagada district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mukund Nath Sharma, who was working at a school in Dangasili.

According to reports, the incident took place while Nath was returning from school when he was attacked by a mentally-challenged man near Turaighat. Later, he succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.