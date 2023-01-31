Teacher from Odisha arrested in Gujarat recruitment exam question paper leak case

Malkangiri: The Gujarat government cancelled the competitive examination for the recruitment of junior clerks, hours before it was scheduled on Sunday after its question paper was leaked.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist (ATS) has arrested 15 people in this connection.

Malkangiri police in Odisha has arrested a teacher in connection with the leak of the question papers of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) recruitment examination.

Saroj Malu, a teacher of Kartanpalli Government High School in Malkangiri district, has been arrested for his alleged link in the case. He allegedly wrote and shared the answer of the question papers of the recruitment examination.

As many as 9.53 lakh candidates registered for the exam for 1,181 posts which was to be conducted from 11 am by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) at 2,995 centres across the state.

This is for the third time, the exam to recruit junior clerks has been cancelled owing to exam paper leak or compromised recruitment process.

Based on a tip-off, police detained a suspect and recovered a copy of the question paper of the exam early Sunday morning, after which the GPSSB decided to postpone the exam in the wider interest of the candidates, the board said in a statement.

State Panchayat Department’s development commissioner Sandeep Kumar told reporters that the examination will be held in the next 100 days.