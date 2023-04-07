Teacher Arrested For Molesting School Girl In Bolangir

Bolangir: A Sanskrit teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting girl student of his school at Jogimunda near Khaprakhol in Bolangir district.

Satyanarayan Naik of Khaprakhol was a teacher in Yogimunda high school. He was teaching Sanskrit and literature in school.

He asked her to take him on a bike on the pretext of buying a book. But the girl did not understand the tricks of the teacher.

He took him to an undisclosed place and attempted to rape her. As she screamed, the teacher left her. The girl later narrated the ordeal before her parents who lodged a complaint at Patnagarh police station.

Police registered a case under section 376, 511, 506 and Pocso Act and arrested the accused teacher from his home.

The accused has been sent to jail after being produced in court.