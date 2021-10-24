TCS to digitise accounts of Ram mandir trust

Ayodhya: After Ram temple trust faced allegations of corruption over land deals, the management of Ram Temple Trust funds that have crossed Rs 3,000crore, has been entrusted to corporate giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is developing a digital accounting software. Ram temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai has confirmed the takeover.

TCS has set up its accounts office at Ramghat near Ramjanmabhoomi and is scheduled to complete developing the software by December and begin digitisation and management of Trust accounts. IT experts from the Tata Group recently gave a power-point presentation of the software to temple construction committee chairman, Nripendra Mishra.

Temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said, “ TCS will digitise and manage our accounts from December. ”