TCS Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

NEW YORK | MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS).

The report evaluates the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision of 17 ODWS providers. According to the report, the main goal of ODWS is to provide integrated and ubiquitous digital workplace services to employees to increase their engagement, productivity, and digital dexterity to support the organization’s digital business strategy.

“The hybrid work model is radically changing how employees collaborate and enterprises engage with them. TCS helps organizations craft a vibrant workplace paradigm leveraging cognitive, AI, and other digital technologies to foster collaboration, enhance employee experience and deliver superior business outcomes,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “We believe this recognition is a testament to our vision, continued investments in innovation, and the resultant market success.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of consulting-led services across the workplace services value chain and leverages Secure Borderless Workspaces™ (SBWS™), its transformative remote working operating model to enable touchless, intelligent, agile, and digital operations that deliver superior business outcomes.

This model allows organizations to take full advantage of their talent ecosystem to maximize business opportunities. It encompasses a wide range of human functions, including infrastructure, talent management, and employee engagement; processes, tools, and governance mechanisms; and collaboration and engagement practices to enable companies to realize the potential of the new world of work.

TCS Cognix™ for Workspace is an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, powered by TCS’ Machine First™ Delivery Model that helps enterprises create intuitive, immersive, and intelligent workspaces – a key to delightful employee experiences. It comes with an array of easy-to-deploy, modular and scalable value builders that bring together multiple digital levers and enable zero-touch IT, the next-gen workplace, and enhanced employee experience. Some examples of these value builders are cognitive virtual assistants, experience analytics, a user segment analyzer, and a proactive endpoint remediator.

TCS’ Smart Meetings solution helps transform the meeting experience for remote working employees with comprehensive services, full lifecycle support, and global coverage. It includes integrating business applications to help drive productivity, enterprise voice enablement using direct routing, meeting room experiences, adoption, and change management with 24*7 managed support.

TCS also ensures seamless adoption of digital workplace initiatives within enterprises through solutions such as TCS Office 365 Engage – a curated, personalized, and gamified adoption cum learning platform that curates the learning journey based on the Office 365 usage pattern, role, activities, and geography. Its subtle gamification elements make it more interesting to explore Office 365.

“Enterprises are investing in employee experience and reimagination of the digital workplace value chain, enabling their employees to work collaboratively and effectively,” said Ashok Krish, Global Head, Digital Workplace, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS. “TCS’ portfolio of new-age digital workplace solutions helps companies design frictionless workplace experiences while reducing the cost of employee coordination and boosting employee productivity.”