TCS Launches Digital Garage Innovation Centre in Sydney

Sydney: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched the TCS Sydney Digital Garage, Powered by TCS Pace™, an innovation and digital collaboration center bringing the company’s global capabilities to the Australian market. The Digital Garage is the first such center in Asia-Pacific, expanding TCS’ roster of TCS Pace facilities spread across New York, Pittsburg, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.

The advanced research hub is designed to holistically look at innovation, helping businesses establish their competitive differentiation, increase speed to market, and navigate their growth and transformation journeys. It provides companies with a structured framework that helps them ideate better, work on creative solutions faster, and focus their efforts on real, purpose-driven business needs.

The TCS Sydney Digital Garage provides access to the TCS global ecosystem of academia, start-ups, and technology providers. It also provides rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions. TCS will be working with its hyperscaler partners at the Digital Garage to develop digital solutions at scale, helping customers accessing the innovation centre innovate at speed and scale.

The Digital Garage was inaugurated through a virtual event by NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Hon. Victor Dominello. “Innovation and digital transformation are essential to keep Australia at the forefront. Both government and the private sector have dual responsibilities to expand and accelerate our capabilities for the future of the country as a whole,” said Minister Dominello. “I am pleased that TCS has chosen Sydney to launch its Digital Garage. It not only provides an innovation powerhouse for businesses in NSW but also opens newer opportunities across Australia.”

The launch event also featured leading technology executives such as Stephen Edwards, Chief Technology Officer, Foxtel; Mario Tieppo, Chief Digital Officer, AEMO; John Hunt, Chief Information Officer, Woolworths Group, and Nick Eshkenazi, Chief Digital Technology, Woolworths Group. In a panel discussion, these guests highlighted the need for Australian businesses to develop digital capabilities and continuously explore, deploy and scale digital technologies to transform and grow.

“Collaborative innovation, harnessing the collective knowledge of an ecosystem of partners, better enables the development of transformational digital solutions and sustainable business that build a better future,” said Vikram Singh, Country Head, TCS Australia & New Zealand. “The launch of the Digital Garage in Sydney enables TCS to better collaborate with our clients, bringing the best of TCS’ global capabilities to Australia to support local transformation and delivery of ideas that meet the needs of local businesses and improve the lives of Australians.”

“TCS Sydney Digital Garage, Powered by TCS Pace is a great step forward in our endeavour to accelerate growth and transformation of our customers,” said K Ananth Krishnan, CTO, TCS. “We have been investing in emerging technology areas with Australian academia and have built Agile Innovation Clouds with customers. We are excited to bring TCS Pace capabilities to Australia and further encourage collaborative research and innovation.”

TCS’ global network of physical-digital innovation hubs bring to life the TCS Pace philosophy of unifying the best of TCS’ innovation assets, capabilities, and practices to build meaningful and accelerated outcomes.

Australia is a key strategic region for TCS, and the launch of the bespoke digital collaboration centre forms an intrinsic part of the company’s larger commitment of supporting local innovation. TCS is investing heavily in growing its local expertise and investing in new talent to support expansion of its growing customer base.