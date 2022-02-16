TCS iON Partners with NTTF to Launch Industry-Led Skilling Programs

New Delhi: TCS iON™, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), a premier technical and vocational education and training institute, have come together to launch high-demand skill development programs across sectors, in the areas of robotics, automation, manufacturing, and electronics, in a unique phygital model, developed by the former.

TCS and NTTF will offer 3 diploma and 12 certification courses with a target to skill and upskill more than 60,000 youth in the country, making them job-ready for current and future industry needs. Designed in line with the recent academic reforms and industry-defined standards, these learning programs, launched by TCS iON, aim to bridge the skills gap. Enrolled candidates will have the flexibility to learn anytime, anywhere, under the mentorship of best-in-class trainers from the industry and NTTF, and receive hands-on experience at the TCS iON learning and practice centers set up across the country.

TCS iON’s phygital model transforms the learning ecosystem by combining hands-on project work and multimodal digital learning resources. The live online lectures will be delivered by NTTF. These programs will be offered to existing students as well as alumni of various ITI, polytechnics, and skill development institutes across the country who have partnered with TCS.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “The Indian electronics manufacturing service industry is expected to grow over six times from $23.5 billion to reach $152 billion by 2025. To realize this growth, the country requires its youth to acquire vocational skills in addition to core education. The TCS iON-NTTF partnership is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, aimed to make the future workforce skilled and equipped to pursue exciting career opportunities in emerging industries.”

Dr N Reguraj, Managing Director, NTTF, said, “The race for the skilled youth is now global. The Phygital model programs being launched as a collaborative initiative by NTTF and TCSiON would bridge the huge skill gap among the youth in the country. Our target is to skill and upskill over 60,000 youth to make them job-ready. This unique program offered as a blended model of hands-on training plus the online content delivery as per NTTF standards would make the youth “Multi-level Certified” and skillful, to suit the high-demand job roles across sectors like robotics, automation, Industry 4.0, and electronics. The successful students will have an opportunity to choose among innumerable job postings listed on the TCS-iON platform.”

Skill development institutes, ITIs and polytechnic colleges across India can offer these programs to interested learners. Apart from the newly launched courses, TCS iON is also set to launch several other courses which are designed to transform India into a skilled workforce for achieving the goal of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat. The programs can be accessed at https://learning.tcsionhub.in/hub/ve/.