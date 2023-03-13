TCS In Forbes List Of America’s Best Large Employers

New Delhi: Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been featured on the Forbes annual list of America’s Best Large Employers, according to news report.

The list was made out of an independent survey of 45,000 employees working for American companies with more than 1,000 employees, according to a company press release.

Suresh Muthuswami, chairman of TCS North America, said, “TCS has focused on creating an employee-friendly workplace that fosters innovation and empowers people to grow both personally and professionally. We will continue to invest in our people and culture to ensure that TCS remains one of the best employers in the US and around the world.”

According to the news report, the software major has recruited more than 21,000 people over the past three years. They collaborate with global teams to help customers innovate, transform, and grow. Their clients include nearly half the Fortune 500 companies in industries ranging from banking and financial services to retail, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, and travel, the release said.

Recently, Fortune magazine included TCS in its 2023 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, CareerBliss affirmed TCS on its 50 Happiest Companies of 2023 list, the Top Employers Institute lauded the company for building a diverse workforce and nurturing the next generation of America’s tech talent, and Forbes recognised it as one of the Best Employers in the State of New York in 2022.