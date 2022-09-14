TCS and Government of Karnataka Announce TCS Rural IT Quiz 2022

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, announced that registrations for the 23rd edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz, are now open across India. The event will be part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022.

The quiz will be a combination of online tests, and virtual and physical quiz shows. Students from Class 8 to 12 from smaller towns and districts are encouraged to participate. The quiz is not open to schools within city corporation limits.

The quiz will focus on application of technology across various sectors and aspects such as: the technology environment, the business, its people, new trends and legends. World of internet and unique websites, IT buzzwords, acronyms, IT personalities – international and national, communications companies, software products and history of IT. It also covers areas where IT has made an impact – education, entertainment, books, multimedia, music, movies, internet, banking, advertising, sports, gaming, social networking and world of mobiles.

There will be eight regional finals across India. The winner of each regional final will be invited for the National Finals at Bengaluru in November. All the Regional winners will receive gift vouchers of Rs 10,000 and runners-up will receive vouchers worth Rs 7000. The National winner will receive a TCS education scholarship of Rs 1,00,000and theNational runner-up will receive aRs 50,000 scholarship, among other prizes.

Registration: Students can register for the quiz on: https://iur.ls/tcsruralitquiz2022regbeforeSeptember 18, 2022.

TCS has been organizing the Rural IT Quiz since the year 2000 in association with the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka. The objective is to enhance IT awareness amongst students from smaller towns and districts across India, keeping them abreast with the latest developments in the world of technology. The program has reached over 20 million students till date and is recognized by the Limca Book of Records as the first IT Quiz for rural students in India.