TCL Stylus 5G Launched With Dimensity 700, 50MP Camera, 4000mAh Battery: Details

New Delhi: TCL has officially launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone TCL Stylus 5G. The smartphone features a built-in stylus and options the Nebo app with extremely exact handwriting recognition. The TCL Stylus 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

TCL Stylus 5G worth, availability

The TCL Stylus 5G is out there within the United States and will be bought from the T-Mobile website for $258 (roughly Rs. 20,000). TCL solely gives the Lunar Black colour possibility for this handset. At this worth level, the TCL Stylus 5G works as a less expensive different to different handsets with a stylus just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Moto G Stylus 5G.

Specification

The TCL Stylus 5G sports a 6.81-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display with a punch-hole and dotted notch. Under the hood, it has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It has a single 128GB storage option with support for microSD cards up to 2TB. The latter is helpful in expanding the phone’s storage if the native capacity gets full.

The vertically aligned quad-camera camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera on the phone is a 13-megapixel sensor. The whole package is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will boot Android 12 out of the box.

