Taylor Swift Surpasses PM Modi, Becomes Most Influential Person On Twitter

Washington DC: Surpassing India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, American singer Taylor Swift is at number 1 spot in the list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter this year.

According to annual research carried out by consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar is placed at number 35.

The legendary right-hander is ranked above the likes of American actors Dwayne Johnson and Leonardo Di Caprio, and former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama among others.