Taylor Swift slams Damon Albarn over songwriting comments

London: Taylor Swift has criticised Damon Albarn, lead singer of Blur and later of Gorillaz, after he said that she doesn’t write her own music.

Swift responded on Twitter: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.”

“I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging.”

In an interview with The LA Times, Blur frontman Damon Albarn completely dismissed Swift’s songwriting skills. “[Taylor Swift] doesn’t write her own songs. There’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes,” the 53-year-old British musician told The LA Times. “A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd.”

This quote alone was enough to send Swift’s fans into a frenzy on social media.

Albarn later apologized for his comments, tweeting: “I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon” Check out their exchange below!