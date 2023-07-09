Taylor Swift reunites with Selena Gomez for July 4 party

New York: Taylor Swift’s legendary Fourth of July parties are back — and so, too, is the iconic friendship between Swift and fellow pop superstar Selena Gomez.

In an Instagram posted Friday, Swift wished fans a “belated independence day” alongside adorable snapshots of her partying with a celeb squad that included Gomez, the Haim sisters (who opened for Swift for part of her tour), and Swift’s longtime friend and stylist Ashley Avignone.

Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎 See you tonight Kansas Cityyy pic.twitter.com/A0sGomwHWY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023

One photo shows an affectionate hug between Swift and Gomez, while another shows the group in an apparent karaoke session.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎,” Swift captioned the photos.

Swift and Gomez’s friendship dates back years, and the pair have often talked on social media and in interviews about their love for one another.