Taylor Swift Releases Re-recorded ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album

New York: Taylor Swift is bringing back the fall feels, scarves and heartbreak woes with the release of her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of her album, Red.

After already releasing Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year, the singer announced in June that next in the revival lineup would be 2012’s Red, with the addition of unreleased “from the vault” songs. She later revealed on Sept. 30 that the album would release a week earlier.

Red is the second chapter of her Taylor’s Version project, after Fearless, redoing her old albums even though she’s hitting her fiercest creative peak right now, dropping two of her biggest albums in 2020. Nothing on this scale has been tried before. This is a leap, even from the girl who invented the whole concept of Never Looking Down.

The new “All Too Well (Original Version)” sums up Swift at her absolute best.