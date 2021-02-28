Taylor Swift officially cancels ‘Lover Fest’

New York: Singer Taylor Swift has officially announced that her handful of Lover Fest shows will no longer be rescheduled.

Swift shared on social media Friday that her anticipated Lover Fest world tour would be cancelled and could not be rescheduled.

“I’m sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed,” the “Love Story” singer wrote. “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future.”

The world tour originally set to begin in August 2020 was first postponed due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule,” she wrote Friday.