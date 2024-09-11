New York: Taylor Swift threw her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris following the intense debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night. In a bold move on Instagram, Swift declared, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

The endorsement came with a unique twist, as Swift signed off with the ‘childless cat lady,’ sparking a flurry of reactions from her fans and the public alike.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the Cruel Summer singer wrote on her Instagram.

I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” the singer added.

After a lot of speculation—especially after her friendship with Brittany Mahomes, who supported Trump—Taylor Swift has finally weighed in on the presidential race. Despite rumors that she might back Trump, Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris is real game changer.

Political pundits have long speculated that Swift’s endorsement could be a real deal breaker and now that she’s backing Harris, seems like America is just inches away from having their first ‘Madam President’.’

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” the 14 time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Swift mentioned “Childless Cat Lady” in her post, poking fun at the ‘cruel’ nickname Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, who is the running with Trump, gave to women who don’t have kids.

Her endorsement caught the Harris campaign off guard, according to two campaign officials who spoke to NBC News.

“Recently, I was made aware that an AI-generated image of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” the pop star wrote on her social media after restricting her comment section. This referred to the incident when Trump reposted an AI image of Swift endorsing him.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It led me to conclude that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she said.