Taylor Swift concert attack plot: Third suspect, an Iraqi national, detained in Vienna

Austria: Authorities in Austria have detained a third suspect in Vienna, intensifying fears surrounding an alleged plot to target a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital.

The 18-year-old Iraqi national, believed to be linked to the primary suspect—a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots—was taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation by the Interior Ministry.

The revelation has shocked many, as the concert, scheduled to attract around 20,000 “Swiftie” fans, was set to be held at the iconic Ernst Happel Stadium. The U.S. pop star’s shows, which were planned for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, were abruptly canceled late Wednesday due to escalating security concerns.

The primary suspect, who had pledged allegiance to the extremist group Islamic State (IS), was reportedly plotting a deadly attack against the enthusiastic crowd. This disturbing news prompted immediate action, resulting in the detainment of two other Austrian youths, aged 17 and 15, on Wednesday. While the 15-year-old has since been released and is now regarded as a witness, the involvement of the Iraqi suspect remains under scrutiny.

The Austrian authorities have been piecing together the puzzle with the aid of U.S. intelligence, given that Austrian laws restrict the monitoring of instant messaging apps—the very platform through which the suspects had been communicating. The complexity of the situation underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in preventing such heinous acts.

Swift, who is scheduled to perform in London next week, has yet to publicly address the concert cancellations. Meanwhile, British police have assured that there is no indication that the Vienna plot poses a threat to her upcoming show.

As the investigation continues and more properties are searched, the Austrian public remains on edge, deeply concerned about the safety of large-scale events and the ongoing threat of extremism.