Taylor Fritz clawed past Alexander Zverev in a Nitto ATP Finals semi-final thriller to become the first American finalist at the year-end event since James Blake in 2006.

On Saturday, Fritz, the fifth seed, overcame the World No. 2 with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3) in Turin.

Fritz delivered a top-notch serving performance, hit 32 winners, and was the first to break Zverev’s serve this week, leading to his dramatic victory in two hours and twenty minutes. Fritz has now won his last four encounters with Zverev, who committed three critical errors in the third-set tie-break, and leads their Lexus ATP Head2Head series 7-5.

Advancing to his fifth final of the season, the World No. 5 is set to compete for the most significant title of his career against either Italian Jannik Sinner or Norwegian Casper Ruud on Sunday evening.

“I played an almost perfect first set, but the game can shift rapidly against someone like Sascha,” Fritz remarked. “In the third set, we both began to challenge each other’s serves more. I had to be solid, fight, and focus on my serve, giving nothing away from the back.”

Fritz, a semi-finalist in Turin in 2022, has moved up to No. 4 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings and will finish in the Top 5 for the first time this year. He will be the first American to end the season in the Top 5 since Blake in 2006 and could reach a career-high No. 4 on Monday if Casper Ruud does not claim the title.

After his remarkable victory over Zverev, Fritz celebrated with the Inalpi Arena crowd before sharing a moment with Zverev at the net.

In a captivating encounter, Fritz was focused right from the start. The American broke new ground by being the first to breach Zverev’s serve this week, taking a 4-2 lead in the opening set with a forehand crosscourt. Winning an impressive 95 percent (18/19) of his first-serve points, as per Infosys ATP Stats, Fritz clinched the first set with a powerful forehand on his second set point.

The second set commenced with the week’s first video review in singles play. At 1-0, Zverev made a dash forward and stretched for a backhand return. Chair umpire Adel Nour initially awarded the point to Fritz, but reversed his decision after Zverev’s video review request, leading to a replay of the point, which Zverev won.

Fritz managed to hold his serve, but Zverev soon made a significant move. The German began delivering his heavy backhand more reliably, dominating the crosscourt rallies to break Fritz’s serve. Zverev then saved the only break point he faced at 4-2, winning the set to take the match to a final set.

The third set showcased the fighters’ spirit in both players. Fritz first overcame a 0/40 deficit to hold at 2-2, followed by Zverev saving three break points at 3-4. At 5-5, Fritz endured a grueling 10-minute game to hold for 6-5, fending off a break point with a decisive smash.

With the match evenly poised, a thrilling match tie-break ensued. The audience was riveted as Fritz exploited three rare mistakes from Zverev to secure a sensational victory on his first match point.

Alexander Zverev, a two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion, is celebrated in the accompanying photo by Corinne Dubreuil of the ATP Tour.

Fritz, the US Open finalist who has claimed ATP Tour titles in Delray Beach and Eastbourne this year, boasts a season record of 52-22.

Zverev, a two-time champion, was playing his 90th match of the season.