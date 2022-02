Padmapur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught a tax official while demanding and accepting Rs 25,000 bribe.

The official, identified as Dinabandhu Panda, has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to reports, the official had demanded the bribe to lower the holding tax amount. Following a tip-off, the sleuths set a trap and caught Dinabandhu red-handed while accepting the gratification.

Further investigation into the case is underway, said the sources.