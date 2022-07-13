Tata Steel’s Noamundi Iron Mine accorded 5-Star rating for Sustainable Development for 4th consecutive year

New Delhi/Jamshedpur/Noamundi: The Noamundi Iron Mine (NIM) of Tata Steel has been accorded the 5-Star rating for sustainable development for the year 2020-21. This is for the fourth time in a row that NIM has received this honour. NIM was accorded 5-Star rating in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 as well.

Shirish Shekhar, Chief Noamundi, Tata Steel and G T Reddy, General Secretary, Noamundi Mazdoor Union, received the award on behalf of Tata Steel from Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India.

The award was given during the 6th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals, organised by the Union Mines Ministry on July 12 in New Delhi as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’s iconic week celebrations.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, D B SundaraRamam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel said, “We are committed to staying at the forefront of sustainability. We are leveraging digital technology to enhance our environmental responsiveness and are committed to conserving natural resources while ensuring sustainable growth and fostering strong relationships with communities. This award is a testimony to our sustainable mining practices and it further reinforces our commitment towards sustainable development.”

Tata Steel`s operating philosophy is deep-rooted in its principles of zero harm, resource efficiency, circular economy, minimizing its ecological footprint, and care for the community and workforce. Sustainable mining plays a key role in the ecological restoration in and around mining and mined-out areas. From development of abandoned areas through afforestation to reclamation of mined-out areas, each step is meticulously thought off and implemented at Tata Steel. With sustainability as a cornerstone of its operations, NIM has taken several initiatives in and around the region with respect to energy conservation and reducing carbon footprint including rainwater harvesting, plantation in and around Noamundi, setting up a 3 MW Solar Power Plant to reduce the carbon footprint and generate power in a sustainable manner, to name a few. Moreover, it has been a front runner in recruiting 22 women Heavy Earth Moving Machinery operators in 2019 and has the credit of being the first mine in India to deploy women in all shifts.

The Ministry of Mines had launched the scheme of ‘Star Rating of Mines’ for awarding the mining lease owners in 2016 for their efforts and initiatives for implementation of the Sustainable Development Framework.