Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) has committed to continue on its growth path while attracting new investments to its Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) at Ganjam, Odisha.

TSSEZL continues to be a significant partner in Odisha’s growth story by showcasing its unique selling propositions at the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, a two-day mega event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The company participated in the event with a dedicated exhibition space and meeting lounge for interacting with existing and potential investors and other stakeholders.

Mr. Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, TSSEZL, spoke across 2 sectoral sessions on Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Plastics and Industrial Infrastructure, highlighting the importance of industrial parks like GIP in creating an industrial ecosystem which allows faster set up time to industries and provides opportunities for further synergy.

On the occasion, Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, TSSEZL, said:

These are exciting times to invest in Odisha as the state is offering everything that an industry requires for start-up and run efficiently. We are progressing fast with our Gopalpur Industrial Park and expect to complete the entire development in the near future with the support from the Government. We had the opportunity to interact with many companies including renewable energy, chemicals, solar cell and module manufacturers during the conclave who are considering to set up units at our Industrial Park. TSSEZL remains committed to the region’s and state’s growth journey and would extend all necessary support to the investors onboarded.

The Industrial Park has attracted multiple investments worth ~32,000 Crores till date, majorly in the renewable energy sector including green hydrogen and ammonia players.

The Industrial Park is working towards development of critical infrastructure for the facilitation of industries in collaboration with Govt. of India and Govt. of Odisha.